Dylan Smith News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 2:26pm

The Tigers optioned Smith to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday after their 11-2 win over the Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader.

Smith was credited with his first MLB after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings in relief while allowing two hits and two walks without recording a strikeout. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs over 13 major-league innings since the beginning of June, but because he's unlikely to be available for at least the next couple of days following the 43-pitch appearance, he was sent back to the minors. The Tigers recalled outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A to replace Smith on the 26-man active roster.

