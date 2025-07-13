Easton Carmichael News: Heading to Pittsburgh

The Pirates have selected Carmichael with the 82nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A catcher who played all three years of college at Oklahoma, Carmichael slashed .329/.398/.613 with 17 home runs, 14 steals and a 15.7 percent strikeout rate in 60 games this spring. Carmichael isn't great at any one aspect of the game, but he should stick at catcher and may hit enough to be more than a backup.