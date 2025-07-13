Easton McGee News: Returns to Triple-A

McGee was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.

McGee will return to Triple-A after being called up July 1, tossing three innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and two walks, while punching out three batters in three appearances out of Milwaukee's bullpen after his promotion. The right-hander has produced a 2.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with seven strikeouts over five innings in five outings with the Brewers this season, and he'll likely get another shot with the big-league club down the road this year.