Eddie Rosario News: Done with Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

The Brewers granted Rosario his release Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran outfielder inked a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in mid-June, and he posted a .290/.373/.449 slash line in 20 games with Triple-A Nashville. The Brewers elected to grant Rosario his release rather than create space for him on the major-league roster.

