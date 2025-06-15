Eddie Rosario News: Done with Brewers
The Brewers granted Rosario his release Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran outfielder inked a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in mid-June, and he posted a .290/.373/.449 slash line in 20 games with Triple-A Nashville. The Brewers elected to grant Rosario his release rather than create space for him on the major-league roster.
Eddie Rosario
Free Agent
