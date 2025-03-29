Eddys Leonard News: Inks minors deal with Atlanta

Leonard signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Leonard was cut loose by Detroit on Thursday but didn't have to wait very long for his next opportunity, as he'll now provide organizational infield depth at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 24-year-old slashed .263/.326/.455 with 282 plate appearances in Triple-A last season and is still waiting to make his MLB debut.