Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eddys Leonard headshot

Eddys Leonard News: Inks minors deal with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Leonard signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Leonard was cut loose by Detroit on Thursday but didn't have to wait very long for his next opportunity, as he'll now provide organizational infield depth at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 24-year-old slashed .263/.326/.455 with 282 plate appearances in Triple-A last season and is still waiting to make his MLB debut.

Eddys Leonard
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now