Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Breaks slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Quero went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Quero's playing time has started to slip, as he's gone from playing every other day to once every three days since late June. That coincides with a slump at the plate, as he entered Wednesday's game having gone just 1-for-18 across his last seven games. He managed to turn in a productive performance Wednesday, with his RBI coming on a single in the third inning.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now