Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Knocks in pair

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Quero went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Astros.

Quero has alternated starts consistently since May 31, most recently with Kyle Teel. Both were in the lineup Tuesday, with Quero at designated hitter and Teel behind the plate. Even with the more limited opportunity, Quero has RBI in three consecutive games while collecting at least one hit in five consecutive appearances.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now