Edgar Quero News: Resting for first game of day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Quero is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

After starting at either catcher or designated hitter in each of Chicago's last three contests, Quero will get a breather for the first game of the day. Expect Quero to replace Kyle Teel behind the dish for the second contest of the doubleheader, though Teel could still stick in the starting nine as the White Sox's DH.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
