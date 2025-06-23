Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Tossed from series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Quero was ejected from Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with a double before exiting.

Quero struck out looking in the bottom of the sixth inning and had some words for the umpire afterwards, resulting in his removal from the matchup. Despite an early exit, he managed to pick up his first base knock since Tuesday and his first extra-base hit since May 26.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now