Edgar Quero News: Tossed from series opener

Quero was ejected from Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with a double before exiting.

Quero struck out looking in the bottom of the sixth inning and had some words for the umpire afterwards, resulting in his removal from the matchup. Despite an early exit, he managed to pick up his first base knock since Tuesday and his first extra-base hit since May 26.