Edmundo Sosa News: Keeps mashing left-handed pitching

Sosa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Sosa belted his third homer of the campaign, also drawing the start at second base in favor the lefty-hitting Bryson Stott versus southpaw Nick Lodolo. As long as Philadelphia's infield stays healthy, the righty-hitting Sosa should continue to be used sparingly in a weak-side platoon role at the keystone. The 29-year-old utility man has been very effective in that role, hitting .361 (12-for-61) with three homers, three doubles and 10 RBI against left-handed pitching this season.