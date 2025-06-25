Edouard Julien News: Heating up in Triple-A

Julien went 3-for-4 with a home run Tuesday for Triple-A St. Paul. He's hitting .324/.457/.581 with five home runs in June at Triple-A.

Julien is hitting .278/.430/.444 at Triple-A since he was sent down in early May. He's reduced his strikeout rate to 21.7% in June, which could show he's found some changes in his approach as a high strikeout rate has been his problem in the majors even with accompanying high walk rates. His recent hot streak could give him another shot in the majors soon with the Twins struggling and perhaps looking to shake up the roster.