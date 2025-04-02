Fantasy Baseball
Eduardo Salazar headshot

Eduardo Salazar News: Seeing heavy workload early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Salazar has appeared in three of the Nationals' first five games this season, allowing one run on six hits and a walk in three innings. He has yet to strike out a batter.

The 26-year-old righty is filling a low-leverage role in the Washington bullpen, but that's resulted in frequent usage with the team off to a 1-4 start and having been out-scored 28-14 in the four losses. Salazar split last season between the Dodgers and Nats, posting a 2.87 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB in 29.1 innings with three holds in 26 appearances.

