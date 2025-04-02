Eduardo Salazar News: Seeing heavy workload early

Salazar has appeared in three of the Nationals' first five games this season, allowing one run on six hits and a walk in three innings. He has yet to strike out a batter.

The 26-year-old righty is filling a low-leverage role in the Washington bullpen, but that's resulted in frequent usage with the team off to a 1-4 start and having been out-scored 28-14 in the four losses. Salazar split last season between the Dodgers and Nats, posting a 2.87 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB in 29.1 innings with three holds in 26 appearances.