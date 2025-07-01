Eduarniel Nunez News: Expected to be called up Wednesday

Nunez is set to be called up from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nunez will join the Padres ahead of the team's doubleheader with the Phillies on Wednesday. The right-hander has pitched 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 11 batters in seven appearances with El Paso since being promoted from Double-A San Antonio on June 10. Matt Waldron is expected to be sent down to Triple-A El Paso in order to make room for Nunez with the big-league club.