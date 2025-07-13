Edward Cabrera Injury: Could avoid injured list

Cabrera received encouraging MRI results on his right elbow Sunday and may not require a trip to the injured list, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

The right-hander exited his most recent start in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles due to posterior right elbow discomfort, but follow-up testing doesn't appear to have revealed a significant injury. The All-Star break will provide Cabrera with some extra rest, though it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to take the mound when his turn in the rotation first comes up in the second half.