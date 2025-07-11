Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera Injury: Leaves with elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 6:39pm

Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles with posterior elbow discomfort, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Cabrera's elbow limited him to just four innings Friday, during which he gave up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out six batters. He will presumably undergo tests to determine the nature/severity of his injury, at which point the Marlins may relay an update on his status.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now