Edward Cabrera Injury: Leaves with elbow injury
Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles with posterior elbow discomfort, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Cabrera's elbow limited him to just four innings Friday, during which he gave up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out six batters. He will presumably undergo tests to determine the nature/severity of his injury, at which point the Marlins may relay an update on his status.
