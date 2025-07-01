Edward Cabrera News: Delivers scoreless outing

Cabrera (3-2) allowed two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out six and earning a win over Minnesota.

Cabrera gave up one extra-base hit and let only two runners reach scoring position during his impressive outing Tuesday. It was his third scoreless outing of the year and his first time completing at least seven frames. He tossed 58 of 93 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs, including six each with his changeup and slider. Cabrera owns a 3.41 ERA with a 75:30 K:BB across 71.1 frames. He's produced a stellar 2.05 ERA in 52.2 innings since the start of May. Cabrera's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Brewers this weekend.