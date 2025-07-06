Edward Cabrera News: Suffers tough-luck loss

Cabrera (3-3) took the loss against the Brewers on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Cabrera's only blemish was a two-run homer to Jackson Chourio in the third inning, as he completed seven frames for the second straight outing. The 27-year-old extended an impressive run, having now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts dating back to May 4. He'll carry a 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB across 78.1 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next weekend.