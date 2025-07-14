Edward Florentino News: Breakout season in lower levels

Florentino is slashing .294/.412/.574 with four home runs, 12 steals, a 16.3 percent walk rate and a 23.3 percent strikeout rate in 20 games since getting promoted to Single-A Bradenton on June 21.

Florentino had 16 strikeouts and four walks in his first 11 games of the season in the Florida Complex League, but since then, he's been one of the most productive and impressive prospects in the lower levels, slashing .361/.467/.680 with eight homers and 14 steals in his last 37 games across the Florida State and Florida Complex Leagues. He runs well for a 6-foot-4 player likely destined for either an outfield corner or first base, but it's Florentino's bat that is so exciting. He has an 85 percent contact rate and 5.9 percent swinging-strike rate since getting to Single-A and won't turn 19 until November.