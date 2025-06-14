Eli Morgan Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Morgan (elbow) struck out two over a perfect inning in his rehab appearance Saturday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.
Morgan has been sidelined since the middle of April due to the right elbow injury, so he'll need several rehab appearances before being activated from the 60-day injured list. He'll likely return to a low-leverage role in the Chicago bullpen once he proves he's healthy.
