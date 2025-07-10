Menu
Eli Morgan Injury: Resumes rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 8:50am

Morgan (elbow) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday.

Morgan previously kicked off a rehab assignment in mid-June, only to be pulled off the assignment due to a setback. The right-hander has apparently resumed throwing recently without issue, so he'll now restart his assignment in Arizona and will likely eventually move up to Triple-A Iowa before getting activated from the 60-day injured list.

Eli Morgan
Chicago Cubs
