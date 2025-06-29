Menu
Eli Morgan Injury: Suffers setback during rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Morgan (elbow) is seeking a second opinion on his injury after he suffered a setback during his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on June 17, MLB.com reports.

Counsell didn't go into specifics regarding a treatment plan for Morgan, but the fact that the right-hander requires a second opinion suggests that surgery could be on the table. Morgan has been on the injured list since April 15 due to right elbow neuritis.

Eli Morgan
Chicago Cubs
