Eli Morgan Injury: Suffers setback during rehab
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Morgan (elbow) is seeking a second opinion on his injury after he suffered a setback during his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on June 17, MLB.com reports.
Counsell didn't go into specifics regarding a treatment plan for Morgan, but the fact that the right-hander requires a second opinion suggests that surgery could be on the table. Morgan has been on the injured list since April 15 due to right elbow neuritis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now