Eli White News: Losing work to Verdugo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After a brief run as Atlanta's primary left fielder, White appears to have slipped back into a short-side platoon role. He'll be on the bench for the fifth straight matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, with Alex Verdugo having started in left field in each of those contests. Both Verdugo and White are expected to see their opportunities in the outfield dwindle once Jurickson Profar (suspension) is cleared to return from the restricted list July 2.

