Eli White News: Prevents shutout Tuesday
White went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Athletics.
White got Atlanta on the board in the fifth inning. This was White's first homer since June 9 versus the Brewers, and his first hit of any kind since June 27 versus the Phillies. He sees most of his time against left-handed pitchers, but he's been unable to carve out even a firm short-side platoon role in Atlanta's outfield -- he was only in the lineup Tuesday because Ronald Acuna (back) was scratched just before the game. White is batting .242 with a .664 OPS, four homers, 17 RBI, 27 runs scored and five stolen bases over 189 plate appearances this season.
