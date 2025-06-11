Eli White News: Reclaiming left field job

White will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's contest in Milwaukee.

The right-handed-hitting White has now started three of the last four games in left field over Alex Verdugo, even as Atlanta has faced a righty each time. In the one game White didn't start during that stretch, he received three plate appearances off the bench and homered. At least for the time being, White seems to have supplanted Verdugo as Atlanta's preferred option in left.