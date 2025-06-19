Eli White News: Sitting again Thursday
White isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
White will concede a second consecutive start in left field to Alex Verdugo after the latter went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's victory. The two players are likely to see a sizable drop in playing time relatively soon with Jurickson Profar less than two weeks away from completing his 80-game suspension.
