Elias Diaz News: Adds homer in win

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Diaz had gone 0-for-8 with three walks and five strikeouts over his previous four games. The catcher was able to do some damage Sunday, stretching the Padres' lead to 7-2 with a ninth-inning homer, his first long ball since May 4 versus the Pirates. Diaz is now at a .219/.292/.336 slash line with four homers, five doubles, 10 RBI, 20 runs scored and no stolen bases over 162 plate appearances. He has been in a fairly even timeshare with Martin Maldonado since the start of June, as neither backstop is doing much consistently with the bat, though Maldonado has the slight edge in playing time over the last week.