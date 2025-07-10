Elly De La Cruz News: Doubles twice in win

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over Miami.

De La Cruz had run-producing doubles in the first and fourth innings. The extra-base hits were his first in 14 games. De La Cruz, who was named to the NL All-Star team for a second straight season, has a .277/.349/.487 slash line with 18 home runs (T-22nd in MLB), 62 RBI (13th), 69 runs (3rd) and 22 steals (T-8th) through 93 games.