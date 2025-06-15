Elly De La Cruz News: Homers in fourth straight contest
De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Detroit.
De La Cruz has home runs in four straight contests and at least one hit in his last six -- he's gone 12-for-26 (.461) with six extra-base hits in that span. De La Cruz's recent hot stretch has boosted his slash line to .273/.352/.498 with 16 homers, 50 RBI, 57 runs scored and 20 stolen bases through 310 plate appearances this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now