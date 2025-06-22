Elly De La Cruz News: Swats 17th homer in loss

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a triple and a two-run home run in Saturday's loss against the Cardinals.

De La Cruz was thrown out at home in the third inning while attempting to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park homer, but he made up for it with a towering two-run shot in the seventh inning. The switch-hitting shortstop has been scorching hot in June, slashing .313/.413/.688 with 11 extra-base hits and 12 RBI over 18 games and 64 at-bats. He entered the month with a .763 OPS and has since raised that mark to .838 on the season.