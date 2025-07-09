Menu
Elvin Rodriguez News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 11:49am

The Brewers designated Rodriguez for assignment Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Steward Berroa (shoulder), who was acquired via trade from the Dodgers. Rodriguez has made two starts and four relief appearances for the Brewers this season, allowing 18 runs with a 17:7 K:BB over 18.2 frames.

Elvin Rodriguez
Milwaukee Brewers
