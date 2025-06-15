Emerson Hancock News: Excellent in third win

Hancock (3-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Hancock had his longest outing of the year and had no trouble keep Cleveland's offense under control. He finished the start with just 85 pitches (56 strikes), and he was able to erase two of the baserunners he allowed by inducing double plays. This was Hancock's sixth straight start with fewer than three runs allowed, though he has just two quality starts in that span as he's struggled to meet the six-inning requirement. Hancock has a 4.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB through 62.1 innings over 12 starts. With Bryce Miller (elbow) back on the injured list through the All-Star break, Hancock will continue to serve as the Mariners' fifth starter, with his next outing projected to be on the road versus the Cubs.