Emmanuel Clase News: Blows save Saturday

Clase (4-1) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Saturday versus the Mariners.

Clase's seven-inning scoreless streak was snapped in this outing. He didn't have his control, throwing just 11 of 20 pitches for strikes, though two of the walks were intentional. The tying run also scored on a wild pitch before Jorge Polanco delivered a walk-off single. Clase hadn't walked a batter since May 17 in Cincinnati. He's now at a 3.94 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB while converting 14 of 17 save chances over 29.2 innings this season. He's been hit pretty hard by regression after being nearly untouchable in 2025, but for now, it doesn't look like Clase is at risk of losing the closing job for Cleveland.