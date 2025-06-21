Emmanuel Clase News: Cruises to 17th save

Clase earned a save against the Athletics on Saturday by throwing a perfect ninth inning.

Clase needed just 12 pitches (eight of which were strikes) to retire the side in order and protect a two-run, ninth-inning lead. The veteran closer was effective despite not notching a strikeout for just the second time over his past nine outings. Clase's 3.58 ERA is well above his career norm, but he's still recorded 17 saves, tied for sixth-most in the majors.