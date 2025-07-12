Emmanuel Clase News: Notches save No. 20

Clase recorded his 20th save of the season in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran needed 10 pitches (seven strikes) to dispatch the top of Chicago's order. Clase has been tagged for earned runs only twice in 17 appearances since the beginning of June, posting a 1.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 17.1 innings during that stretch while converting eight of 10 save chances.