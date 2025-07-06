Emmanuel Clase News: Stumbles against Tigers

Clase allowed a run in one inning during Sunday's extra-inning loss against Detroit. He hit one batter and struck out one while being charged with a blown save.

Clase entered a 1-0 game in the ninth inning and started by hitting Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson was replaced by Zach McKinstry, who stole second and eventually scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Clase was hit with his first blown save since June 14 and is now 18 for 22 in save chances this season. He hasn't picked up a save since June 22 and is now sporting a 3.29 ERA with a 39:10 K:BB through 38.1 frames.