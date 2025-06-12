Emmanuel Rivera News: Outrighted to Norfolk
Rivera cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rivera was dropped from Baltimore's 40-man roster Tuesday after slashing .232/.303/.275 across 76 plate appearances in the majors, but he'll officially remain with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old's OPS jumps up to .708 in Triple-A, but he'll likely need to perform significantly better in order to get another shot with the big club.
