Emmanuel Rodriguez News: Back in action at Triple-A

Rodriguez (hip) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

Rodriguez missed more than a month of action with a right hip injury but is back on the active roster at St. Paul after appearing in eight rehab games. The top prospect is slashing .232/.400/.392 with four home runs and six stolen bases across 39 contests this season with St. Paul.