Emmet Sheehan Injury: Making season debut Wednesday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Sheehan (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

As expected, Sheehan has received clearance to make his 2025 debut for the Dodgers this week after completely his recovery from May 2024 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was cleared to kick off his rehab assignment just over a year after the procedure and was sharp over his four outings in the minors, logging a 3.97 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB in 11.1 innings. In his most recent start for Triple-A Oklahoma City last Thursday, Sheehan tossed 3.1 innings and 63 pitches, so he'll likely be operating with a workload restriction Wednesday. While Sheehan should be in line for multiple turns through the Dodgers rotation, he'll be at risk of a move to the bullpen or a demotion to Triple-A once the likes of Tyler Glasnow (shoulder), Blake Snell (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin (elbow) and Roki Sasaki (shoulder) return from the IL.