Emmet Sheehan News: Impressive in season debut

Sheehan tossed four innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Sheehan's start was his first MLB appearance since he underwent Tommy John surgery in May of last year. The right-hander had only modestly built up in the minors prior to being activated, topping out at 3.1 frames in his most recent rehab outing and tossing 11.1 innings total over four appearances. Despite that, Sheehan looked great Wednesday -- he induced 10 whiffs on 65 pitches, demonstrated strong control with 43 of his offerings going for strikes, and gave up just a single run. The righty will almost certainly need multiple more starts before he's ready to handle a full workload, but this was about as good an outing as could have been asked for given Sheehan's extended layoff and the quality of his opponent. He's projected to face the Rockies on the road in his next start.