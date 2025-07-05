Emmet Sheehan News: Joining Dodgers rotation Sunday

Sheehan will be recalled to start Sunday's game against the Astros, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports,

Sheehan had a decent four-inning, six-K start June 18 for the Dodgers but was sent back down and responded with a marvelous 13-K performance over six perfect frames for Oklahoma City on June 25. He followed that up with a 2.1 inning outing Tuesday in which he gave up four runs and struck out two batters. He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Sheehan has significant upside and would line up to make the Dodgers' final first-half start July 13 in San Francisco.