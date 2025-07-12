Emmet Sheehan News: Notches victory in bulk relief

Sheehan (1-0) earned the win over the Giants on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Shohei Ohtani started on the mound for Los Angeles and tossed three scoreless frames. Sheehan followed and kept San Francisco off the board through the seventh inning, but he allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out in the eighth. Alex Vesia entered in relief and was able to limit the damage to one run, and Sheehan emerged with the win as the Dodgers hung on and ended a seven-game losing streak. The right-hander has pitched well through three outings this season, posting a 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 13.1 frames. It's unclear what his role will be moving forward -- per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, manager Dave Roberts wouldn't say Saturday if Sheehan will continue piggybacking with Ohtani following the All-Star break, and the team's rotation could also get Blake Snell (shoulder) back as soon as late July.