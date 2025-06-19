Emmet Sheehan News: Optioned to OKC

Sheehan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

This move comes as a surprise given Sheehan was sharp in his 2025 debut with the Dodgers Wednesday, when he allowed only one earned run across four innings while striking out six. However, with Los Angeles' pitching staff overwhelmed by injuries, the team selected the contract of Jack Little to serve as bullpen depth. The team's plans for Sheehan are unclear, but he'll need to spend 15 days with Oklahoma City before being recalled, barring a player currently on the big-league roster getting injured.