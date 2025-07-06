Emmet Sheehan News: Recalled ahead of start

The Dodgers recalled Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to his start Sunday against the Astros.

Sheehan will be making his second start of the season with the big club, after he previously struck out six batters over four innings of one-run ball in a June 18 outing against the Padres following his return from the 60-day injured list. During his time in the minors while completing his rehab from Tommy John surgery and in his two starts since being optioned to Triple-A, Sheehan owns a 4.12 ERA in 19.2 innings, but his 0.92 WHIP and 36:2 K:BB offer a better indicator of how dominant he's looked in his return fro m the major arm injury. Now that he's set to rejoin the Dodgers and could be in line for multiple turns if the team keeps a six-man rotation in place, Sheehan makes for an appealing speculative pickup in fantasy leagues where he's still available.