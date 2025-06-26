Emmet Sheehan News: Twirls gem at Triple-A

Sheehan struck out 13 batters over six perfect innings Wednesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

This was a statement start from Sheehan in Sacramento, as he was optioned down last week after a strong four-inning outing for the big club. He won't be eligible to be recalled until the middle of next week, but the Dodgers don't have an off day from July 1 through July 9, so they could find a spot to use him. Sheehan threw 123.1 innings in 2023 before needing Tommy John surgery in May 2024. He has logged 21.1 innings thus far in 2025 between the majors and minors.