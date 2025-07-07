Menu
Enrique Hernandez Injury: Placed on 10-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

The Dodgers placed Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Monday with left elbow inflammation.

Manager Dave Roberts said it's an injury Hernandez has dealt with for about a month, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Because the injury is to his non-throwing elbow, Hernandez would seem to have a good chance to return when first eligible at the start of the second half.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
