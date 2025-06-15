Menu
Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez News: Drawing start against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Hernandez will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Dodgers are stocking up on some extra right-handed bats to counter Giants southpaw Kyle Harrison, so Hernandez will get the call in left field to fill in for the left-handed-hitting Michael Conforto. Hernandez will be making his first start since June 5, and the light playing time may in part explain why he's gone just 2-for-20 with 10 strikeouts so far this month.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
