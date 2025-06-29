Enrique Hernandez News: Slugs eighth homer

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday's 5-1 win versus the Royals.

The veteran utility man started at first base and gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead when he took Kansas City starter Kris Bubic deep in the second inning. The long ball marked the first in June for Hernandez, who entered this contest with an anemic .119/.196/.167 slash line across 46 plate appearances in 23 games this month. Through 177 total plate appearances, the 33-year-old is slashing .206/.273/.388 with 23 runs scored and 22 RBI in a short-side platoon role.