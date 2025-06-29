Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez News: Slugs eighth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 3:18pm

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday's 5-1 win versus the Royals.

The veteran utility man started at first base and gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead when he took Kansas City starter Kris Bubic deep in the second inning. The long ball marked the first in June for Hernandez, who entered this contest with an anemic .119/.196/.167 slash line across 46 plate appearances in 23 games this month. Through 177 total plate appearances, the 33-year-old is slashing .206/.273/.388 with 23 runs scored and 22 RBI in a short-side platoon role.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now