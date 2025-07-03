Erasmo Ramirez News: Debuts for Triple-A club

Ramirez (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 60-day injured list Tuesday and struck out three while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings.

Ramirez had been out all season after suffering a significant right shoulder strain in spring training that ended his longshot bid for a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen. After beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 20 and making three appearances, Ramirez proved his health and was given the green light to make his debut for St. Paul.