Erasmo Ramirez News: Debuts for Triple-A club
Ramirez (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 60-day injured list Tuesday and struck out three while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings.
Ramirez had been out all season after suffering a significant right shoulder strain in spring training that ended his longshot bid for a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen. After beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 20 and making three appearances, Ramirez proved his health and was given the green light to make his debut for St. Paul.
