Eric Lauer News: Coughs up three runs

Lauer did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over Boston. He allowed three runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings while striking out four.

Lauer coughed up a pair of runs in the second inning before Boston plated one more in the fifth. He had given up four runs over his previous 24.1 innings (1.48 ERA) entering Sunday's outing. Lauer went 3-0 during that span but hasn't completed six innings in any appearance this season. Still, he owns a 2.60 ERA with a 45:14 K:BB through 45 frames this season. Lauer's next outing is expected to be at home against the Angels.