Eric Lauer News: Sharp in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Lauer (4-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in a 10-6 victory over the Guardians. He struck out five.

The lefty held Cleveland off the board until the sixth inning before Carlos Santana belted a solo shot, but Toronto had already built a 4-0 lead. Lauer has been outstanding in June, posting a 1.71 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB in 21 innings over five appearances (three starts), and even with Max Scherzer (thumb) set to return Wednesday, his spot in the rotation seems secure. Lauer will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Boston.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
